This Halloween, not all pirates are wearing costumes: the porch pirates are out in plain sight.A woman was caught on surveillance video walking up to a home on Harvard Street and making off with two ghost figurines, a skull, a vintage pumpkin model and other Halloween decorations.The theft happened just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 17. The suspect was wearing jeans and a light-colored hoodie or jacket, and neighbors believe she was traveling in a dark SUV.While upset, the homeowner who owned the decorations told ABC13 she did not contact police because she felt they should be "serving our community and city on more serious crimes than the theft of $150 of Halloween decorations."Despite the theft, the homeowner said she "will still be making things fun for all, as well as participating with those of us who love the spirit of the holiday!"Becuase no charges have been filed, we have blurred the face of the suspect.