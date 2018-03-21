Yoga spot 'Kaia Fit' now open In Memorial

HOUSTON, Texas --A new yoga and barre class studio has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Kaia FIT Memorial, the new arrival is located at 12163 Katy Fwy. in Memorial.
This new gym--which has more than 40 locations throughout the western United States--bills itself as "a women's fitness program that specializes in delivering personalized training in a group atmosphere," according to its website.
For classes, expect to see a variety on offer for varying fitness and skill levels like power yoga, which combines a "core-strengthening weekly workout with Pilates-style techniques;" cross-training programs, which work to tone muscle and increase flexibility; and barre classes that combine ballet, yoga, pilates and signature Kaia training techniques. (Take a look at the full selection of offerings here.)
With just one review on Yelp thus far, Kaia FIT Memorial currently has a five-star rating.
Katie W., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on March 2nd, said: "I love coaching at Kaia FIT. It's a great community of friends and strong women. Lots of support and amazing fun workouts. Feels like a team sport!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Kaia FIT Memorial is open Monday-Thursday from 5:30am-5pm, Friday from 6:30am-5pm, and Saturday from 8am-10am. (It's closed on Sunday.)