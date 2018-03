Yoga spot 'Kaia Fit' now open In Memorial

A new yoga and barre class studio has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Kaia FIT Memorial , the new arrival is located at 12163 Katy Fwy. in Memorial.This new gym--which has more than 40 locations throughout the western United States--bills itself as "a women's fitness program that specializes in delivering personalized training in a group atmosphere," according to its website For classes, expect to see a variety on offer for varying fitness and skill levels like power yoga, which combines a "core-strengthening weekly workout with Pilates-style techniques;" cross-training programs, which work to tone muscle and increase flexibility; and barre classes that combine ballet, yoga, pilates and signature Kaia training techniques. (Take a look at the full selection of offerings here .)With just one review on Yelp thus far, Kaia FIT Memorial currently has a five-star rating.Katie W., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on March 2nd, said: "I love coaching at Kaia FIT. It's a great community of friends and strong women. Lots of support and amazing fun workouts. Feels like a team sport!"Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Kaia FIT Memorial is open Monday-Thursday from 5:30am-5pm, Friday from 6:30am-5pm, and Saturday from 8am-10am. (It's closed on Sunday.)