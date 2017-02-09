Workouts not working? Here's how to make it right

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Have you ever noticed that you're doing the exact same workout as your friend, but they're losing weight and you're not? Your body could trying to tell you that the exercise you're doing isn't working, and it's time for something new.
Lyn-Genet Recitas, a recovered exercise addict, has learned that from experience.
"In my thirties, I was running 50 miles a week every week, I had a high stress job, and then after that, I was in the gym an hour six days a week," said Recitas.
Now in her fifties, this holistic and sports nutritionist works out for 20 to 30 minutes every other day, and she's in just as good shape.
"If you're working out too intensely for your body, you raise cortisol. That's your stress hormone, and that enacts long-term fat storage, but those heightened levels of cortisol also skew our hormones," said Recitas.
Recitas added that the imbalanced hormones attack thyroid function, and that slows down metabolism.
"There's a myth that as we get older, our metabolism slows down, and that's not true. What is true is that our body changes in the way that we deal with food and exercise," explained Recitas.
In her new book 'The Metabolism Plan,' she explores exercises that boost metabolism.
"For most people, I find that somewhere between eight and 20 minutes a week is all we need," said Recitas.
She outlines a workout that works for majority of people, advising that the best time to exercise is first thing in the morning -- after seven hours of sleep -- or in the afternoon.
"When we exercise at night, you disrupt cortisol levels, so you disrupt your hormones and slow your metabolism," added Recitas.
Finally, she recommended eating right.
"Almonds, rice, chicken, beef -- I know folks in Houston love that. Red wine, cheese, and chocolate -- that's how I get friends. Kale -- but only cooked kale, because raw kale will actually attack your thyroid and slow your metabolism. Those kale salads might be why you're packing on the pounds."
