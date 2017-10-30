Every mother knows labor pain is no laughing matter, but Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands disagrees.They are the first hospital in Houston to offer nitrous oxide, otherwise known as laughing gas, during labor.Nitrous oxide is commonly used at the dentist's office to control pain and anxiety.The hospital says the mixture given to mothers is much milder than what you would get at the dentist's office. They say the gas is considered safe for both mom and baby.Would you try it?