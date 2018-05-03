Woman shares how flesh-eating disease nearly killed her

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --What started out as a small wound on her lower back soon put Becca close to death.
She was getting a mammogram at the Texas Medical Center when she finally asked a nurse about the wound, which had grown and started to worry her.
"When I woke up that day for the mammogram, I was in my coffin. It just wasn't closed yet," Becca said.
After being told to go to the nearest emergency room, Becca says she learned her diagnosis: necrotizing fasciitis, or flesh-eating disease.
