Woman shares how flesh-eating disease nearly killed her

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
What started out as a small wound on her lower back soon put Becca close to death.

She was getting a mammogram at the Texas Medical Center when she finally asked a nurse about the wound, which had grown and started to worry her.

"When I woke up that day for the mammogram, I was in my coffin. It just wasn't closed yet," Becca said.

After being told to go to the nearest emergency room, Becca says she learned her diagnosis: necrotizing fasciitis, or flesh-eating disease.

At 10 p.m. on ABC13, Eyewitness News Reporter Steven Romo sat down with Becca as she shared her unlikely story of survival, and hear her warning about this disease.
