When and where to get free immunizations for your kids

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Getting your children up to date on their immunizations before school starts can sometimes be tough.
Texas Children's Hospital mobile clinics make it a little easier for parents.

They are all over Houston from now until August 31 for families on Medicaid, no insurance or who are under insured. These mobile clinics are free of charge.

Here is the complete list of dates, locations and times for the TCH mobile clinic.

In addition, Texas Children's mobile clinic has free immunizations at the Children's Museum of Houston every Thursday night for the rest of the month. The immunizations will be available for the first 150 kids in line.


Harris County Health has free immunizations, and the Harris Health System offers school immunizations through its TroubleShooters Mobile Unit.

The immunizations are free to children 2 months old to 18 years of age. All times are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Houston Care Van Program has a Shots for School program with a variety of dates and locations from now through August 31.
Most of these immunization locations do require parents to bring their child's shot records with them to be eligible to get their immunizations.

