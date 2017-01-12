What to look for when buying running shoes

The Chevron Houston Marathon is just three days away, and if you feel like lacing up and joining in on the running fun, you might want to examine your sneakers first.The wrong pair of running shoes can lead to pain, and it's not just foot pain we're talking about.Doctor Richard Beaver, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated withandsees runners with injuries on a regular basis."For a runner, injuries usually start in the hip, hip to knee to foot and ankle," explained Beavers.It's often a chain reaction of injuries, and there are a few causes."The most injuries I would see for runners is an over-training type of injury. Too much too soon. Too many miles too soon," said Beavers.But Beavers also sees patients who are injured because they've been wearing the wrong sneakers. The popularity of light flexible sneakers that you can bend in half easily aren't meant for running long distance."It's very little support. It's got cushion but not support," explained Beavers.How your foot lands on the ground also has a lot to do with your shoes."When you look at a foot, you can have someone that supinates, and you put a lot of weight on the outside of the foot, or someone who pronates like I do. You can see how my ankle bone is rolling in," said Morgan Denson at Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Sports Institute.Denson, like most people, is pronate, so a shoe with arch support is key and for most pronate people, and for some, even an orthotic insert.A quick way to determine whether you're pronate and need more shoe support is to squat. If your ankles and knees cave in, you're pronate and probably lack hip flexibility.Another way to check if you're pronate is to hop on the treadmill. If you're feet cross over each other while running, that shows a lack of hip flexibility, so you're probably pronate and need more shoe support.Once you get the proper shoe support for your foot, you want to prevent injury down the road, so think about your shoe life.Once you've reached 300-400 miles with the same pair of shoes, it's time to retire them.And finally, if you really want to start running, the best place to get a running shoe is a store that specializes in fitting running sneakers.Dr. Beavers recommends Luke's Locker and Fleet Feet.