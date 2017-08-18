SYNTHETIC MARIJUANA

What is synthetic marijuana?

EMBED </>More Videos

What is synthetic marijuana? (KTRK)

Synthetic marijuana comes in a variety of forms, and under a wide assortment of names. Among the most common identifiers are K2, Spice and Kush. Sometimes it's marketed as herbal incense.

It's made from a combination of dried plants and herbs, and while it looks similar to herbal tobacco or natural marijuana, it's not the same at all.

This substance is created when synthetic cannabinoid chemicals are sprayed onto the plant matter.

These blends are usually consumed by smoking. Due to the chemicals used in order to process the synthetic marijuana, it has been linked to severe adverse effects, including seizures, psychosis, hallucination and possibly even death.

Available since the early 2000s, with so many variations and legal loopholes, it is difficult for authorities to regulate.

Related Topics:
healthsynthetic marijuanaHouston
Load Comments
SYNTHETIC MARIJUANA
16-year-old dies after using synthetic marijuana
Smoke shop shut down over Kush allegations
Massive synthetic pot bust nets 2 arrests
Adult novelty shop chain handed $1M fine
More synthetic marijuana
HEALTH & FITNESS
Med Center families spend thousands in parking fees
4 products to give your lashes luxurious new life
Protecting your eyes during the solar eclipse
Study: Blood test could help detect some forms of cancer
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
250+ arrested in sex trafficking crackdown in Harris Co.
1 hospitalized in major crash involving fire truck
American man killed in Barcelona terror attack
Trump pushes out controversial aide Steve Bannon
Defaced Columbus statue being cleaned at Houston park
EXCLUSIVE: Bad odor uncovers drug lab in apartment
30-year-old woman missing near Galveston
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 34 years ago today
Show More
Rapper Meek Mill arrested on ATV riding charges in NYC
Rumor of KKK march brings protesters out in Durham
Suspect shot after fatal stabbing spree in Finland
Community leaders show support for Willowridge HS
The next Powerball win will be among the 10 biggest
More News
Top Video
250+ arrested in sex trafficking crackdown in Harris Co.
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 34 years ago today
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Man describes eye damage he got watching eclipse
More Video