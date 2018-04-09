HEALTH & FITNESS

What does your sleep position say about you?

EMBED </>More Videos

Your sleep position could say a lot about your personality.

By
Many of us go to sleep each night in the same position.

Some experts believe your favorite sleep position can actually tell a lot about your personality.

According to an article in Prevention magazine, if you sleep on your side in a fetal position, body language experts say it could mean you're a worrier.

If you sleep on your back with your arms beside you, you may have a tendency to be bossy, stubborn, and set in your ways.

If you sleep on your back with your arms over your head, there's a good chance you're always ready to listen to and help others.

If you sleep on your stomach, experts says it could often feel like you don't have much control over what happens in your life or you're just hanging on for the ride.

SEE ALSO: Study: Sleeping with your dog can lead to a more restful night
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsleepstudy
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Boy battling brain cancer raises $50K for other kids
Study: Washing dishes is chore most likely to ruin relationships
Study: Washing dishes is chore most likely to ruin relationships
CDC: 'Nightmare bacteria' found in 27 states
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police trying to ID suspect firing weapon posted to Snapchat
Bartender charged in connection with deadly drunk driving crash appears in court
Body found may be murder suspect who confessed on Facebook
Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby
METRO bus involved in accident with SUV east of downtown
Woman blames windy day for the cocaine in her purse
Flood-damaged Houston synagogue being demolished
Teen charged in 8-year-old's death set to face judge Monday
Show More
These are the victims of the Canada hockey team bus crash
Who wins? Bobcat and rattlesnake face off in sidewalk showdown
These scammers hope you have a guilty conscience
21 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge
Top of bus sheared off when it struck overpass
More News