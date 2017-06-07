Live Broadcast
SKYDRONE13
WATCH: SkyDrone13 soars over Memorial Park runners
SkyDrone13 flies over joggers in Memorial Park. (KTRK)
KTRK
Wednesday, June 07, 2017 05:43PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
SkyDrone13 flew over Memorial Park for a view of joggers logging laps at Memorial Park on World Running Day.
Related Topics:
health
fitness
running
memorial park
skydrone13
global running day
Houston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
