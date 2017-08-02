HEALTH & FITNESS

Mom's alarming photo of sleeping toddler warns of indoor heat stroke risk

EMBED </>More Videos

Warning for parents about heat stroke risks

A warning for parents - just because your children are indoors doesn't mean they aren't at risk for heat-related illnesses.

Jenn Abma of Edmonton, Alberta, told ABC News her 3-year-old daughter named Anastasia took an hour-long nap in her bedroom, but couldn't wake up because she was so overheated.

The temperature was just 84 degrees outside. But Abma says they don't have air conditioning, the windows were open and the sun was shining directly on the little girl's bed.

Abma rushed Anastasia to the hospital and doctors took her temperature at 104 degrees. She was able to cool down and wake up minutes later.

Doctors say you don't have to be outside to get heat stroke. You just have to be somewhere where your body temperature is rising.

Related Topics:
healthheatchildren's health
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Comic-Con superheroes bring smiles to sick kids
Glitter-filled iPhone cases blamed for skin blisters, burns
Turner fights to partner with Planned Parenthood
Study: Birth season can affect personality, health
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Flash Flood Warning issued for Waller Co.
Texans' Fuller out indefinitely after breaking collarbone
2 unaccounted for after Minnesota school explosion
Wife charged in fatal shooting of common-law husband
Montrose District to light up SW Fwy bridges for nonprofits
President Trump signs Russia sanctions bill
James Comey inks book deal
Disney hiring reps to work from home in Texas
Show More
Willowridge HS getting help amid black mold woes
Couple says kids were taken away over low IQ scores
Dow crosses 22,000 mark for first time
Former school employee in jail for sending nudes to student
Teen who jumped from plane called 'anxious, fidgety'
More News
Top Video
Montrose District to light up SW Fwy bridges for nonprofits
Krispy Kreme teams up with Reese's for new donuts
For $15K, you can buy a lighthouse in the Chesapeake Bay
James Comey inks book deal
More Video