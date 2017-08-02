A warning for parents - just because your children are indoors doesn't mean they aren't at risk for heat-related illnesses.
Jenn Abma of Edmonton, Alberta, told ABC News her 3-year-old daughter named Anastasia took an hour-long nap in her bedroom, but couldn't wake up because she was so overheated.
The temperature was just 84 degrees outside. But Abma says they don't have air conditioning, the windows were open and the sun was shining directly on the little girl's bed.
Abma rushed Anastasia to the hospital and doctors took her temperature at 104 degrees. She was able to cool down and wake up minutes later.
Doctors say you don't have to be outside to get heat stroke. You just have to be somewhere where your body temperature is rising.
