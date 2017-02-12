Every day is considered 'sweater weather' for those who have to deal with the embarrassing problem of excessive sweating.It's completely natural to sweat after some physical activity or on a hot summer day, it's the body's way of cooling off.However, if the temperature is mild, you're not exercising, and you're not under any stress, yet you still find your clothes drenched that may be a sign of excessive sweating, according toIf you're one of those impacted by over active sweat glands, don't sweat it! Here are 12 home remedies fromthat might help you to stay dry.It's bitter going down, but a sweet remedy to treat excessive sweat.Take two teaspoons of natural vinegar and one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar three times a day on an empty stomach or at least half an hour before or after a meal.Tomato. 'Tomatoe.' No matter what you call it, it helps to get rid of those 'sweaty blues.'Drink a homemade glass of fresh tomato juice daily.Stop sweat with a capital 'Tea.'Sage tea is rich in magnesium and vitamin B, which helps slow down those over acting sweating glands. If you can't get your hands on some sage herbs, try green tea instead. Brew and drink daily.No matter how you slice it, the potato can help cut the sweat out.Simply cut slices of potato and rub them under your arms and trouble areas.Don't worry it's not a magic spell, it's an astringent to dry up those damp areas.Soak a cotton ball in witch hazel extract and rub it on those sweat prone areas.Put away the baking pans, put those arms, and use this recipe stir up a sweat-free remedy with these two absorbent agents.Under arm amount of cornstarch and baking soda.Add essential oil as a deodorant (optional)Apply to clean armpits.Let stay for half an hour.Wash and enjoy.A cup of wheatgrass juice a day keeps the sweat glands at bay.Drink a glass of wheatgrass juice to neutralizes the acids in the body and get a good dose of vitamin B6, protein, vitamin C, folic acid, and vitamin B12.This compound found in tea can give you hand with those sweaty palms.Boil tea leaves, let the water cool and soak your hands for half an hour daily for a drier high-five.Smell like an island but feel like a desert.Dissolve a piece of camphor into some coconut oil. Dab this mixture on your armpits, in between your toes and other areas which sweat profusely.It may have three names but its good for one sweaty detail.Soak a cotton ball tea tree oil and then apply this on the sweat prone areas. Do this regularly. If you have sensitive skin, dilute it by adding 4 - 5 drops of tea oil to 1/2 cup of water.It won't turn sweat into wine, but it will definitely help slow it down.Eat a handful of grapes twice a day.You can stop the sweat and make a margarita afterwards.Mix a tablespoon of salt with lime juice and massage your hands and any other damp areas.These home remedies are all quick and easy ways to either slow down or temporarily block excessive sweating to get you through the day.If you're ready to get rid of your sweat issues forever, there's a new way to strip you of your sweat distress.