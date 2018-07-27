HEALTH & FITNESS

Toddler sickened in Mexico returning home to Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Deborah Wrigley reports on the impending return of a child who was sickened while on vacation with her family in Mexico. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Eleven-month-old Emma Rose Barba is returning to Houston on Thursday on an air ambulance from Mexico.

She became ill nearly two weeks ago during a trip with her parents, who were visiting extended family in the town of San Luis de Potosi in Mexico.

The toddler had emergency surgery for what's called "telescoping" of the intestines. During the operation, a tube was dislodged, her family said, and fluid went into her chest and lung. Oxygen deprivation caused a stroke and swelling on the brain.

"It's a family's worst nightmare: your child being in ICU," her mother Emily Barba said. Baby step by baby step, Emma improved enough to be considered stable for the trip home.

The generosity of people who saw her story generated more than $30,000 on a Gofundme page called "Sweet Baby Emma." Funds will go toward her medical bill from Mexico, as well as the air ambulance, but may not cover the entire expense.



Her insurance is under Medicaid, which doesn't pay for treatment outside of the country or for medical transport, her family said.

Her parents wanted her to go to Texas Children's Hospital as soon as she arrived back in Houston.

RELATED: Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston says she is improving
EMBED More News Videos

Family hoping to get 11-month-old back to Houston to treat illness.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfamilymexicochildren's healthTexas Childrens HospitalHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Where your child can get free vaccinations this month
Woman faced with terminal cancer and possible deportation
West Nile Virus confirmed in Sugar Land neighborhood
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400
Doctors: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News