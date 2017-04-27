Tightline technique: Bring your lashes back to life

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A tightline is a makeup shading technique that makes your eyes pop and your lashes look longer. There are a few ways to do this, but makeup artist and Hollywood Hippie Cosmetics founder Brandie Seifert has a new way that requires no new products -- and even better, it doesn't smear off!
Grab a flat angled brush and your mascara. Rub the flat angled brush up against your mascara wand, getting mascara product on the brush. While looking down at a mirror, dab the product on the upper lash line on the part closest to the eye from the outside in.
If you deal with eye irritation, Seifert suggests using an organic mascara, which she sells in her line. An added bonus -- since you're using mascara instead of a wax liner or gel, you won't have product smearing under the eye.
