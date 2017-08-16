HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

Texas ranks among the absolute worst states for healthcare

When it comes to healthcare, the Lone Star State is near the bottom of the list. According to a new study from WalletHub, Texas is the 11th worst state for healthcare in 2017.

The financial website ranked the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia on metrics in three categories: cost, accessibility, and outcome.

In Texas, monthly insurance premiums are $302 on average (the eighth cheapest), and we pay $95 for a medical visit and $88 for a dental visit, also among the cheapest costs. However, our overall cost ranking is No. 44, due in part to the staggering 18.2 percent of adults won't go to the doctor simply because of the cost.

