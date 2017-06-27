CHILDREN'S HEALTH

Texas Children's Hospital ranks No. 1 in heart care

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas Children's Hospital ranked #1 in cardiology and heart surgery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Congratulations goes to Texas Children's Hospital. The facility was ranked No. 1 for heart care.

According to U.S. World News and World Report, the hospital ranks at the top for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery.

Texas Children's also ranks No. 4 overall for best children's hospitals honor roll.

RELATED: Texas Children's welcomes first full-time therapy dog

EMBED More News Videos

Golden retriever Elsa, the newest staff member at Texas Children's Hospital, is specially trained to interact with children battling illnesses.



"We've dedicated six decades to conducting innovative research and providing the most advanced treatments possible to children in need of specialized care," said Mark A. Wallace, president and CEO of Texas Children's in a press release. "Our pioneering culture, coupled with our commitment to quality, service and safety, led us to become one of the nation's premier pediatric hospitals and unquestionably the best in Texas."
Top Five Children's Hospitals in Selected Specialties

Pediatric Cardiology and Heart Surgery

1. Texas Children's Hospital
2. Boston Children's Hospital
3. Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

3. University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital
5. Children's Hospital of Wisconsin

Texas Children's Hospital is consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas and among the best in the country.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
healthmedicalTexas Childrens Hospitalhospitalchildren's healthHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHILDREN'S HEALTH
How Cy-Fair ISD combats childhood obesity
Boy denied service dog by city and school
Teen ecstatic after heart transplant
Dad saves 2-year-old son after Texas City tragedy
More children's health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Where to get free HIV/STD testing
Separated conjoined twins getting stronger every day
Pearland opens first charity clinic
Preschool rallies around boy who needs new kidney
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Houston PD to announce crackdown on deadly fentanyl
Mom, boyfriend due in court after toddler's death
Some spots could get 1-3" of rain
Police: Boys found living among trash and dead animals
Officials: Weed killer ingredient may cause cancer
Future of Manvel Mansion, homeless vets altered
Customers win free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year
Show More
Police arrest suspect in NOLA robbery caught on video
Should I-45 downtown be moved? TxDOT is listening
Where to get free HIV/STD testing
Dashcam catches deputy chasing his runaway cruiser
Are expensive sunglasses worth the splurge?
More News
Top Video
Houston PD to announce crackdown on deadly fentanyl
Check out METRO's new regional transportation plan
Oh, baby! S. Carolina newborn weighs whopping 14 lbs.
Vegas hotel loses letter, gets 'ballsy' name
More Video