Texas Children's Hospital ranks No. 1 in heart care

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Congratulations goes to Texas Children's Hospital. The facility was ranked No. 1 for heart care.
According to U.S. World News and World Report, the hospital ranks at the top for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery.
Texas Children's also ranks No. 4 overall for best children's hospitals honor roll.
"We've dedicated six decades to conducting innovative research and providing the most advanced treatments possible to children in need of specialized care," said Mark A. Wallace, president and CEO of Texas Children's in a press release. "Our pioneering culture, coupled with our commitment to quality, service and safety, led us to become one of the nation's premier pediatric hospitals and unquestionably the best in Texas."
Top Five Children's Hospitals in Selected Specialties
Pediatric Cardiology and Heart Surgery
1. Texas Children's Hospital
2. Boston Children's Hospital
3. Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
3. University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital
5. Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
Texas Children's Hospital is consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas and among the best in the country.
