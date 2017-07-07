BUZZWORTHY

Teen's eyesight improves after lightning strike at McDonald's

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen struck by lightning while working at McDonald's (KTRK)

HALEYVILLE, Alabama (KTRK) --
When a person is hit by lightning, the outcome is usually debilitating or deadly.

For a 16-year-old who was struck while on the job at McDonald's, it brought her a noticeable change.

WBRC reports Faith Mobley was doing dishes when lightning hit her restaurant. A bowl of water attracted the bolt and traveled to her body.

She said the lightning bolt seared a hole in her shoe. She suffered a blister on her foot.

In all, she didn't sustain any major injuries, but had one significant change happen to her.

According to Mobley, who has worn glasses for years, her vision improved and her eye color changed to a brighter shade of green.

A doctor believes she was protected since she was hit indoors.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthmcdonald'slightningchild injuredAlabama
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
Man hopes court dismisses I-45 wedding proposal case
Prime Day 101: What shoppers need to know
Splitsville: Celeb couples who used to be together
Skier celebrates 100th birthday on the slopes
App helps those with special needs make friends
More buzzworthy
HEALTH & FITNESS
Mongolian girl recovers from heart defect
Brain-eating amoebas: 8 things you need to know
New diet book claims coffee can help weight loss
Simple ways to tick-proof your backyard
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Former HISD security guard hit with child porn charges
PD: Mom speeding before child dies in E. Houston rollover
Man hopes court dismisses I-45 wedding proposal case
Fire erupts in Fort Bend Co. mobile home, killing 2
Two-time prison escapee captured in Texas
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman dragged during carjacking
4-alarm structure fire in Uptown Oakland
Show More
First Lady holed up in German hotel by massive protest
2 child sex crime fugitives among most wanted
Prime Day 101: What shoppers need to know
EXCLUSIVE: Carjack suspect leads deputies in chase
Hang 10 with Schlitterbahn's free surfing lessons
More News
Top Video
Man hopes court dismisses I-45 wedding proposal case
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman dragged during carjacking
Two-time prison escapee captured in Texas
4-alarm structure fire in Uptown Oakland
More Video