HALEYVILLE, Alabama (KTRK) --When a person is hit by lightning, the outcome is usually debilitating or deadly.
For a 16-year-old who was struck while on the job at McDonald's, it brought her a noticeable change.
WBRC reports Faith Mobley was doing dishes when lightning hit her restaurant. A bowl of water attracted the bolt and traveled to her body.
She said the lightning bolt seared a hole in her shoe. She suffered a blister on her foot.
In all, she didn't sustain any major injuries, but had one significant change happen to her.
According to Mobley, who has worn glasses for years, her vision improved and her eye color changed to a brighter shade of green.
A doctor believes she was protected since she was hit indoors.
