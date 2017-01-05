Target celebrates activewear by hosting free fitness events

To help energize and excite guests with the start of their 2017 healthy living resolutions, Target has partnered with celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser to introduce C9 Champion Limited Edition by Anna Kaiser.This is their first design partnership for Target's exclusive activewear brand.Anna Kaiser trains some of the best celebrity bodies including Kelly Ripa, Shakira and Karlie Kloss, to name a few and is the founder of AKT, one of the nation's fastest growing luxury boutique fitness concepts that offers a cross-training technique incorporating the best workouts available.To celebrate the partnership, Target will be taking Anna's fun, playful workout experience on the road, offering her dance-based interval Happy Hour class to the Houston community for free in a pop-up studio located in the Target Houston Central parking lot.In addition to 12 complimentary classes over the course of two days, the C9 Champion Limited Edition by Anna Kaiser collection will be newly available in-store for guests' shopping convenience.Classes are open to the public on a first-come, first-served sign-up basis. Sign-up opens Thursday, January 5.