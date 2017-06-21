HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Yoga as effective for back pain as physical therapy

BOSTON --
Doing yoga can be just as effective as physical therapy for back pain, a study found.

The study from Boston Medical Center followed people with mild to moderate lower back pain. Some were assigned yoga, while others underwent traditional physical therapy over the course of three months.

Researchers found yoga was just as good as physical therapy, even a year later.

The key was sticking with the exercises. People who kept up their yoga practice saw the biggest improvements in lower back pain.

RELATED: Stressed out? Zen it out with these yoga postures
EMBED More News Videos

A local yoga instructor offers poses to help relieve neck and back tension.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthstudyyogau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Man with ALS selling pickles to raise money for a cure
Are you applying spray-on sunscreen wrong? If so, you can still burn
Nose job? Only takes 5 mins
Study: Coconut oil isn't healthy
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Cindy appears to be closing in on Sabine Pass
Boy dies on Alabama coast struck by a log in storm surge
Pilot ejects himself from burning F-16
1 arrested after officer stabbed at Michigan airport
13 men accused of trying to meet children for sex
'Affluenza' teen's mom violated bond, prosecutors say
Houston joins federal lawsuit against sanctuary city bill
Show More
4 killed after fiery crash in Waller Co.
Voluntary evacuation issued for Bolivar Peninsula
Storm preparations underway in Galveston
Aramco Half Marathon sells out for 2018
Crazy video: Runaway bus rolls slams into church
More News
Photos
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
At least 12 dead in London high-rise fire
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
More Photos