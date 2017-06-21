Study: Yoga as effective for back pain as physical therapy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1612756" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A local yoga instructor offers poses to help relieve neck and back tension.

Doing yoga can be just as effective as physical therapy for back pain, a study found.The study from Boston Medical Center followed people with mild to moderate lower back pain. Some were assigned yoga, while others underwent traditional physical therapy over the course of three months.Researchers found yoga was just as good as physical therapy, even a year later.The key was sticking with the exercises. People who kept up their yoga practice saw the biggest improvements in lower back pain.