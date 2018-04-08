HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Washing dishes is chore most likely to ruin relationships

EMBED </>More Videos

Can dirty dishes ruin a relationship? Monica Malpass reports during Action News at noon on April 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
The key to a happy relationship may be in the kitchen sink.

Researchers say the number one chore most likely to ruin a relationship is washing the dishes.

The study by The Council of Contemporary Families compared a number of household chores and found that women want to split the responsibility of doing the dishes more than any other chore.

Women who constantly do the dishes report conflict and less satisfaction in their relationship than those who split the responsibility with their partner.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckrelationshipsmarriage
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Washing dishes is chore most likely to ruin relationships
CDC: 'Nightmare bacteria' found in 27 states
Study: Eating pasta could help you lose weight
Prince Philip recovering from hip surgery in London
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
New dashcam video shows teen lead deputies on wild chase in bus
Water and smoke seen inside Toyota Center following fire
Boy, 4, beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say
$5,000 reward offered for info on credit card thieves
Plenty of clouds this evening
2 men hurt in wild shooting drive to BBQ restaurant for help
Police: Woman stabbed by boyfriend while she slept
Local chef Bruce Molzan charged with indecency with a child
Show More
Police searching for suspects and woman after man shot in motel
Massive landslide destroys road and apartment building
A glance at what fans can expect during their Astrodome visit
8 memories inside 8th Wonder of the World
Man who sodomized girl, 3, resentenced to longer prison term
More News