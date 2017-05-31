RESEARCH

Study: Stroke patients may develop taste for more alcohol

A new study out of Texas A&M found surprising links between stroke patients and alcohol. (KTRK)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
Researchers at Texas A&M said a new study suggests people who have a stroke may develop an increased preference for alcohol.

Professors at the College of Medicine said the research shows damage to the brain after a stroke may actually encourage patients to drink more.

While doctors have long known excessive alcohol use can lead to a stroke, this is one of the first studies that seeks to understand how alcohol-related behavior changes after a stroke.

You can read about the study in the new issue of Scientific Reports.

