Researchers at Texas A&M said a new study suggests people who have a stroke may develop an increased preference for alcohol.Professors at the College of Medicine said the research shows damage to the brain after a stroke may actually encourage patients to drink more.While doctors have long known excessive alcohol use can lead to a stroke, this is one of the first studies that seeks to understand how alcohol-related behavior changes after a stroke.You can read about the study in the new issue of Scientific Reports.