HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Low heart rate linked to stalking behaviors in men

EMBED </>More Videos

Researchers surveyed nearly 400 college students to investigate biological factors linked to stalking behaviors. (Shutterstock)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --
Males with a lower resting heart rate could be more likely to exhibit stalking behaviors, according to a new study.

Researchers asked nearly 400 college students in the southern United States whether they had ever "followed, watched or spied on someone" or communicated with anybody against their will. As the subjects answered, study authors monitored their heart rate with a finger pulse oximeter.

Of the 384 students surveyed, 32 said they had engaged in stalking behaviors -- 15 males and 17 females. Males with a lower resting heart rate were the most likely to engage in stalking behaviors.

Study authors cite arousal theory in claiming that "those with low levels of arousal are less fearful, more likely to seek opportunities to pursue victims to feel stimulated, and are more likely to exhibit impulsive behaviors."

Previous, unrelated research has also linked low resting heart rates to higher incidences of aggression and violence.

Study lead author Danielle Boisvert and several of the co-authors are associated with Sam Houston University. Their study, "Low Resting Heart Rate and Stalking Perpetration," is published in the "Journal of Interpersonal Violence."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthsam houston state universitystalkingscienceHuntsville
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Kimmel calls on lawmakers to cover pre-existing conditions
Facts about mental health
Cream to cure baldness or gray hair? It could happen!
DIY braces are a thing -- but not a good one
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
HPD looking for missing child in SE Houston
President Trump fires James Comey as FBI director
1 dead after being struck by bus near downtown Houston
Neighbor shoots intruders who tied up family in NE Houston
Timeline in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Kimmel calls on lawmakers to cover pre-existing conditions
ABC13 helps driver after crash with delivery driver
Show More
Fort Bend Co. school bus involved in accident
9th grader released from jail after threats to school
Who do you want as an 'American Idol' judge?
FIRST ON 13: Shirtless man steals deputy constable's SUV
Judge agrees to toss Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction
More News
Top Video
ABC13 helps driver after crash with delivery driver
Down syndrome soccer team plays in their first match
New 'Firework' Oreo hits store shelves
President Trump fires James Comey as FBI director
More Video