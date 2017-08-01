BIRTHDAY

Study: Blowing out candles on cake increases bacteria

Study says blowing out candles on cake increases bacteria (AP File Photo/Cliff Owen)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This might have you thinking twice about accepting a slice of birthday cake.

A recent study by the Journal of Food Research confirms what you may already know, that blowing out birthday candles spreads germs.

To test this, researchers slathered icing on two fake birthday cakes and had people blow out the candles on one of them.

They found blowing on the candles increased the amount of bacteria on the cake by 1,400 percent.

So maybe the birthday boy or girl should blow out their candles on a separate cake.

