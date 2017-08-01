Study: Birth season can affect personality, health

Recent studies are boosting the evidence that your birth month or season affects your personality and your health.They've found that spring babies are more likely to be optimistic, seeing the best in a situation. But they also have more clinical depression. In a big study in the UK, babies born in May had the highest, while those born in November had the lowest.Summer babies tend toward higher birth weights, and are taller, while winter ones have higher rates of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.Babies born during seasons of extreme heat or cold have more heart disease and diabetes.And if you want to make a name for yourself, more celebrities have January and February birthdays than any other months.