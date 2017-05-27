Students raise money for terminally ill teacher

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --Tomball Junior High School students are raising money for their teacher's bucket list wish to see the Redwood Forest and Pacific Ocean.
Kay Wistrand is an English Language Arts teacher in Tomball, where she is beloved by her students.
Wistrand has an uncommon tumor in her back that doctors can't remove. As a result, doctors have estimated she has 2 to 5 years to live. The tumor has spread and she now has a small tumor in her lungs.
Doctors are still assessing if the lung tumor can be removed, if not her time left will drop dramatically. The doctors also said that she can no longer go through chemotherapy.
In class, she told her students about her bucket list. She mentioned a trip to California, specifically the Redwood Forest. She also wishes to step foot in the Pacific Ocean for the first time.
The students have raised $10,723 so far. You can donate here.
