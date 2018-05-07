HEALTH & FITNESS

Concern grows as Houston high school students admit to 'Juuling' on campus

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest form of vape pen, Juul, is allegedly more dangerous than it looks (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Touted as the tobacco-free way to smoke, e-cigarettes have amassed a large following.

A new product, called Juul, is grabbing the attention of teens for its sleek style, ease of use and fun flavors.

Lamar High School senior Payton Johnson told Eyewitness News he's witnessed students using the nicotine filled e-cigarette at school, "some people do it during class, a lot of people go to the restroom and do it."

Johnson says he purchased the device to relieve stress and tells us he has also Juuled on campus.

A parent of another student at Lamar High School contacted Eyewitness News after his son admitted to Juuling in school.

"He kept saying 'well it's not going to hurt me, it's not going to hurt me,' but the reality is the change in personality and the change in his focus really did make an impact."

The father, who asked to remain anonymous to protect his student, wants Houston ISD to do more to stop students from using the device and sharing it with others.

"Here's the thing about Juuling, kids can hide it, it's very hard to detect. I know that kids are doing it in school."

The Juul, which can be purchased for around $65, was designed to look like a flash drive and comes with a USB charger and four nicotine pods that are flavored: cool mint, fruit medley, creme brulee and Virginia tobacco.

"Kids are not realizing, going for the flavors that look like candy, that taste like candy but really it's something behind it that is really serious," said Dr. Ashish Arya, Program Director for Youth & Family Prevention Plan at MD Anderson

Each pod contains as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.

"The younger your brain, the higher the risk of getting addicted to nicotine," said Dr. Pushan Jani, a pulmonologist with Memorial Hermann Hospital and UT Health.

Doctors are worried the hip and innocent looking tech device with its fun sounding flavors is truly a dangerous product.

"With Juul the problem is the content and concentration of nicotine, both of those things are so high that an average e-cigarette pales compared to this," said Dr. Arya.

They want parents to talk to teens about the increased risk of heart attacks, high blood pressure and addiction from smoking nicotine, and withdrawal symptoms of depression, nervousness and anxiety.

E-cigarettes are not regulated and there is no warning label on the product.

HISD tells us they do not tolerate any e-cigarette on campus, including the Juul, but say they have not yet done any training to help teachers detect this new sleek, tech-style device.

RELATED STORIES: JUULING

Student warns about 'Juuling' trend in eye-opening video
EMBED More News Videos

An eye-opening video is shining a light on the teen use of e-cigarettes - or what they call Juuling - derived from the popular brand name, Juul.

Juuling: Are your kids doing it?
EMBED More News Videos

It's a potentially dangerous new trend booming in popularity among teens, and many parents don't even know about.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcigarettesvapinghealthteenHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors remove 132-pound tumor from woman's abdomen
Study uses hypnosis instead of anesthesia during surgery
Woman dashes to save son's plush Mickey Mouse on roadway
Do pre-workout drinks really give you a boost?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Former HBU football star's death investigated as apparent fall
Autopsy details shooter in murder-suicide of divorcing men
Man charged in young girl's sex abuse gets life in prison
Flying termites cause damage to Houston homes
Meghan Markle sets off frenzy for tiny company's jeans
HCC's Central campus to remain closed Tuesday after threat
Woman rescued by officers after crashing car into Sugar Land lake
Gun range employee indicted in man's death turns himself in
Show More
Chase suspect charged with murder of innocent driver
Man accused of taking photos of women in dressing rooms
Girl, 15, shot during weekend house party in Manvel
Feds: Stop driving 2 types of trucks with dangerous airbags
Suspect arrested after chase ends in crash with HPD officer and civilian injured
More News