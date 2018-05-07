EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3424560" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An eye-opening video is shining a light on the teen use of e-cigarettes - or what they call Juuling - derived from the popular brand name, Juul.

It's a potentially dangerous new trend booming in popularity among teens, and many parents don't even know about.

Touted as the tobacco-free way to smoke, e-cigarettes have amassed a large following.A new product, called Juul, is grabbing the attention of teens for its sleek style, ease of use and fun flavors.Lamar High School senior Payton Johnson told Eyewitness News he's witnessed students using the nicotine filled e-cigarette at school, "some people do it during class, a lot of people go to the restroom and do it."Johnson says he purchased the device to relieve stress and tells us he has also Juuled on campus.A parent of another student at Lamar High School contacted Eyewitness News after his son admitted to Juuling in school."He kept saying 'well it's not going to hurt me, it's not going to hurt me,' but the reality is the change in personality and the change in his focus really did make an impact."The father, who asked to remain anonymous to protect his student, wants Houston ISD to do more to stop students from using the device and sharing it with others."Here's the thing about Juuling, kids can hide it, it's very hard to detect. I know that kids are doing it in school."The Juul, which can be purchased for around $65, was designed to look like a flash drive and comes with a USB charger and four nicotine pods that are flavored: cool mint, fruit medley, creme brulee and Virginia tobacco."Kids are not realizing, going for the flavors that look like candy, that taste like candy but really it's something behind it that is really serious," said Dr. Ashish Arya, Program Director for Youth & Family Prevention Plan at MD AndersonEach pod contains as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes."The younger your brain, the higher the risk of getting addicted to nicotine," said Dr. Pushan Jani, a pulmonologist with Memorial Hermann Hospital and UT Health.Doctors are worried the hip and innocent looking tech device with its fun sounding flavors is truly a dangerous product."With Juul the problem is the content and concentration of nicotine, both of those things are so high that an average e-cigarette pales compared to this," said Dr. Arya.They want parents to talk to teens about the increased risk of heart attacks, high blood pressure and addiction from smoking nicotine, and withdrawal symptoms of depression, nervousness and anxiety.E-cigarettes are not regulated and there is no warning label on the product.HISD tells us they do not tolerate any e-cigarette on campus, including the Juul, but say they have not yet done any training to help teachers detect this new sleek, tech-style device.