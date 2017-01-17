Stretch Your Dollar: Superfood or super hype?

  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE STREET CAM: Storms bring slick roads to morning commute
Consumer Reports reveal that some superfoods may not be super at all.

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Whether you want to quit a bad habit, start a healthy one or make good on New Year's resolutions around this time of year, you may think that adding a handful of superfoods will make all the difference. But watch out. Consumer Reports reveal some superfoods are not so super at all.

Take apple cider vinegar, which if you drink regularly will lower cholesterol. It is supposed to help with weight loss and fight heartburn, right? Wrong! These claims are overblown. And in some cases, overdoing it on apple cider vinegar has been shown to damage the esophagus.

Other foods that may be over-hyped? Bone broth, otherwise known as stock, has been touted as a way to fight inflammation and make skin look younger.

Or the new "it" fat, coconut oil, claims to prevent Alzheimer's.

And turmeric, that vibrant yellow spice, claims to be powerful enough to destroy tumors.

Not so fast. More proof is needed. Anytime something is promoted as a miracle cure, watch out. Some of these foods do have health benefits, but eating a lot of them all the time isn't going to give you superpowers.

Consumer Reports says there's a better way to a healthier diet in the New Year: Eat whole grains, lots of fruits and vegetables, and lean proteins.

And in case you were wondering, no need to give up on trendy kale. Instead, add in brussels sprouts, broccoli and cabbage. Those veggies are also jam packed with nutrients.

Some claims do hold up. Ginger has been found to be an effective remedy for nausea. And for a headache, try drinking a tall glass of water before you reach for a pill.

Complete ratings and recommendations on all kinds of products, including appliances, cars and trucks, and electronic gear, are available on the Consumer Reports website. Subscribe to CR.org.
