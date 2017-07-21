A Houston boy with a rare form of cancer is fighting the good fight. And recently, he got a huge dose of inspiration in the place he least expected to find it, in the airport from a total stranger.Andrew Ross, 8, has been in a fight for life since February."Nobody wants to get a cancer diagnosis," said Andrew's mom Kristi Ross.His cancer, Pancreatic Nueroendocrine, is so rare."There really isn't a treatment plan or algorithm to follow," she said.It often requires he and his family to travel to get treatment.Months ago, Amber Hensley heard about Andrew and his army from a friend, and from her post at Southwest Airlines at Hobby Airport she was determined to do something."We figure this little family deserved a big welcome home especially after everything that had been through," said Hensley.Every time the Ross family traveled, Hensley made signs to encourage little Andrew. He saw it at every turn in the airport and in the aircraft. A special visit was arranged for Andrew in the pilot's cabin."It's so nice that they would do all of the stuff for me," said Andrew.He helped serve the peanuts and did the announcements on the flights. On the way back during a stop in St. Louis, the gate manager sang his favorite gospel song.When Andrew arrived in Houston just out of surgery, Hensley got all of Andrew's friends through security for a welcome home pep rally with signs and chants."It's a hard journey. But you know when someone goes out of their way to put a smile on your kid's face, you really could not ask for more right?" said Kristi."I'm just really surprised that they really care about me that much, and that they would actually do that. I'm glad that they want to help me and support me," said Andrew.