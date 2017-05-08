HEALTH & FITNESS

Soccer mom workout: Adding fitness into your busy schedule

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
As parents, we do a lot of running around. We run our kids to school, to sports practices, to other extracurricular activities, and yet sometimes all that running around still doesn't seem to burn enough calories to actually get us into better shape.

However, one mom found a way to get the most out of her time on the sidelines during her son's soccer practice.

"I knew I needed to workout but didn't seem to have the time, so I just thought, I'll see if I can make it happen during this time," recalls Blanca Beltran.
Beltran would run the fields and workout during soccer.
MONDAY AT 4PM: Rebecca Spera shows us the perfect workout for moms while you hang out on the field.
