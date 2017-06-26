VALHALLA, New York --Conjoined twins separated at a New York hospital after a 27-hour operation, are getting stronger every day.
Jadon and Anias McDonald, 21 months old, are currently at Westchester County's Blythedale Children's Hospital in Valhalla.
The twins, born joined at the head, captured the world's attention after the marathon surgery last fall.
Photos: Conjoined twins released from hospital after separation surgery
They've been undergoing rehabilitation there since mid-December after they were released from Children's Hospital at Montefiore nine weeks after the procedure.
"It's like climbing a mountain," mom Nicole McDonald said. "And you get to the place you thought was the top only to realize you have another mile to go and you don't have the supplies for it."
The two wear customized helmets to protect their delicate heads.
Anias still has to undergo some additional medical procedures.
The McDonald twins were the seventh successful conjoined-at-the-head separation surgery that CHAM has performed.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff