Secret to making your own sunscreen and insect repellent

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) --Summer's unofficially here. That means sun, bathing suits and mosquitoes! So, are you armed and ready to keep your skin in its best shape this summer? There are plenty of good summer skincare products on the market, but if you're sick of spending money on expensive cellulite creams, heavy sunscreens and chemical-filled bug sprays, maybe you should just make them yourself!
When Deer Lake Lodge Executive Chef and Educator April Ree isn't instructing clients on healthy eating, she's teaching them about healthy skincare practices.
"Whatever we put on our skin is going to be absorbed and go into our blood stream," explained Ree.
So Ree believes in homemade, all natural topical treatments that she says does the job.
Homemade Sunscreen
"We definitely are going to protect ourselves from the sun," said Ree.
She makes a sunscreen and the main ingredient might surprise you.
"Carrot seed oil is between 30 and 35 SPF," Ree continued. But carrot seed oil alone is very orange, so Ree says mix it with other ingredients.
Homemade Sunscreen Recipe
Raspberry Oil: 7 drops
Carrot Seed Oil: 11 drops
Shea Butter: 1 tbs
Wheat Germ Oil: 1 tbs
Hemp Oil or Avocado Oil: 2 tbs
Coconut Oil: 3 tbs
Almond Oil: 1 tbs
Zinc Oxide Powder
Lavender Essential Oil: few drops
"We're actually going to heat the bee wax in the shea butter," said Ree.
Once the bee wax and shea butter melts, then add all other ingredients to create a sunscreen!
Cellulite Cream
"The cellulite cream is made of a combination of oils that we know if we take internally are great for weight loss. So, grapefruit, cinnamon, peppermint, we can also use them topically," said Ree.
Ree uses a blend called slim and sassy that includes these ingredients and mixes them with coconut oil.
Cellulite Cream Recipe
Coconut Oil: 2 tbs
Slim and Sassy Essential Oil Blend: 7 drops
Ree recommends using a dry brush or FasciaBlaster on the area.
Homemade Bug Repellant Spray
Ree mixes several essential oils to repel insects.
"Spiders don't like peppermint. Ticks and fleas don't like melaleuca," Ree said.
Homemade Bug Repellent Recipe
Eucalyptus, Cedar-wood, Rosemary, Geranium, Lemon, Lavender & Peppermint: 5 drops each
Witch Hazel: 1/2 cup
Add all to spray bottle, dilute with a little water
Ree says to also spray the bug repellent on our pets and our plants.
Finally, if you have sunburn, she says a mix of honey, lavender essential oil and aloe may help. Obviously, consult a doctor if you're unsure if these home recipes are for you.