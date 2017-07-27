STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Save money on back-to-school sports physicals

Save money on back-to-school sports physicals (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Parents, do your kids need a physical for back-to-school sports? Does it matter where you go? Can you have them done cheaper at different places?

Eyewitness News did some checking around and the prices does vary!

At the CVS Minute Clinic the regular price is $49 but, for a limited time, it's $20 off. At these clinics you can see the wait times and hold your place in line.

At Walgreens' Healthcare Clinic you can schedule an appointment for a sports physical. The price there is $60.

Also, check with area clinics. For example, at Next Level Urgent Care clinics, the price is $35 and you can download the physical form and just bring it with you to the clinic.

Before you pay for a sports physical, and if you have insurance, check with your child's pediatrician. A well check-up and annual physical are covered under most insurance plans.

Finally, check your child's district for free sports physicals. For example, Alief ISD is hosting a two-day free physical event August 8 and 9. It's limited to the first 100 people the first day and 80 students the next day.

1st of 4 school supply giveaways happening today

