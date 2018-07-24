Salmonella is a bacteria that can give you an infection called salmonellosis. Most human infections are caused by the consumption of food that is contaminated with the bacteria, the Centers for Disease Control reports.
Contracting an intestinal infection from salmonella can lead to diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. These symptoms usually appear within three days after infection and usually go away in 4-7 days.
In some cases, the infection may spread to the blood stream and other parts of the body. These cases are associated with more severe diarrhea, which can lead to hospitalization. Severe cases can be deadly if not treated promptly with antibiotics.
These products have been recalled within the last few weeks:
July 13, 2018
Kellogg's Honey Smacks
The makers of Honey Smacks are recalling boxes of the breakfast cereal because they could be contaminated with salmonella.
According to the CDC, two cases of salmonella in Texas are being linked to the tainted cereal.
Kellogg Company said that the recall affects 15.3- and 23-ounce boxes with a best-used-by date between June 14, 2018 to June 14, 2019.
July 19, 2018
Flower Foods, Inc. Swiss Rolls
Flower Foods, Inc. is recalling Swiss Rolls sold under brand names Mrs. Freshley's, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker's Treat, Market Square, and Great Value.
The desserts were sold nationwide.
A recall was also issued for Captain John Derst's Old Fashioned Bread sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
The company said salmonella may be present in whey powder, a major ingredient in the treats, which was recalled by a third-party manufacturer and supplier.
July 22, 2018
Raw turkey
A nationwide salmonella outbreak has been linked to raw turkey.
It has sickened nearly 100 people in 26 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
July 23, 2018
Ritz Bits & Ritz Cracker Sandwiches
Mondelez International announced a voluntary recall for products with whey powder as an ingredient, which the whey powder supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella.
There have been no complaints of illness reported to Mondelez International to date in connection with these products.
The company is conducting this recall as a precaution, based on the ingredient supplier's recall.
The recall includes the following products:
RITZ BITS CHEESE BIG BAG 3 OZ Best used by MAR 19 thru 13 APR 19
RITZ BITS CHEESE 1 OZ Best used by 07 MAR 19 thru 13 APR 19
RITZ BITS CHEESE 12 PACK CARTON Best used by 08 MAR 19 thru 13 APR 19
RITZ BITS CHEESE 30 PACK CARTON Best used by 03 MAR 19 thru 13 APR 19
RITZ BITS CHEESE 1.5 OZ Best used by 03 MAR 19 thru 13 APR 19
RITZ BITZ CHEESE 3 OZ GO PACKS Best used by 07 MAR 19 thru 12 APR 19 10.8 OZ
RITZ CHEESE CRACKER SANDWICHES Best used by 14 JAN 19 thru 11 FEB 19 1.35 OZ
RITZ CHEESE CRACKER SANDWICHES Best used by 14 JAN 19 thru 11 FEB 19 10.8 OZ
RITZ BACON CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CHEESE Best used by 05 FEB 19 06 FEB 19 1.35 OZ
RITZ BACON CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CHEESE Best used by 05 FEB 19 06 FEB 19 10.8 OZ
RITZ WHOLE WHEAT CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE Best used by 04 FEB 19 05 FEB 19 1.35 OZ
RITZ WHOLE WHEAT CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE Best used by 04 FEB 19 05 FEB 19 10.8 OZ
RITZ EVERYTHING CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CREAM CHEESE Best used by 06 FEB 19 07 FEB 19 08 FEB 19 1.35 OZ
RITZ EVERYTHING CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CREAM CHEESE Best used by 06 FEB 19 07 FEB 19 08 FEB 19
MIXED COOKIE CRACKER VARIETY 20 PACK Best used by 7 01 FEB 19 thru 04 FEB 19
MIXED COOKIE CRACKER VARIETY 40 PACK Best used by 31 JAN 19 thru 05 FEB 19
July 23, 2018
Pepperidge Farm Goldfish
The company said in a statement on its website that it was notified by an ingredient supplier that a whey powder in a seasoning for the crackers has been the subject of a recall by the manufacturer due to the potential presence of salmonella.
Out of an abundance of caution, the company said, it is voluntarily recalling the four types of Goldfish crackers that contain this seasoning.
The four affected varieties are:
Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar
Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion
Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar
Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel
