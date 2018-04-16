Report details sterilization and other problems with Galveston clinic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3283506" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Official update on potential health risk exposure at Galveston health clinic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3271406" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Galveston County Health District said poor sterilization procedures led to the potential disease exposure crisis at Coastal Health and Wellness.

A Galveston County clinic has reopened in the wake of a potential disease exposure to patients.At the same time, investigators released a report detailing some of the problems inside the clinic.(yellow highlights are added by ABC13)Two directors at Coastal Health and Wellness resigned in March.That report shows the clinic didn't properly maintain sterilization equipment and dirty dental supplies would be left in sinks to dry instead of specific sterile locations. The 20-page report also says there was no evidence that some of the staffers who were doing sterilization ever were trained, staffers were using the wrong type of gloves while handling instruments and staffers guessed about how much solution to use when cleaning machines.The resignations were announced March 30 as the Galveston County Health District reported on the progress being made to test patients and reopen Coastal's dental clinic.Last month, thousands of patients were told to get tested over the possible spread of Hepatitis.So far, 1,082 patients were tested. Results came back for 510 of those patients, none of which came back positive.Investigators found dirty brushes and poorly maintained equipment throughout the facility."They saw things where there were some dirty brushes in the cleaning area. They saw in the area where they were supposed to be cleaning them really didn't allow them to properly clean the material. They found equipment that they couldn't tell had been maintained. They found some rust on some of the equipment had been sterilized," said Dr. Phillip Keiser, with the Galveston County Health District.Officials say if you had dental services at the clinic in the last three years and think you may have been exposed, you can go in and be tested at the health district for free.