FAMILY

Stanford rat study may help find treatment for Autism in humans

EMBED </>More Videos

Scientists at Stanford may have discovered a breakthrough in determining the cause of Autism thanks to a study involving rats with Autism. (KGO-TV )

STANDFORD, California --
Scientists at Stanford may have discovered a breakthrough in determining the cause of Autism.

In a study of mice with Autism, the brain cells were not damaged but had trouble communicating with one another.

By fixing that communication problem, the autistic mice spent more time socializing with other animals and were less hyperactive when alone.

There's hope that finding a way to change the cell's behavior in humans can eventually lead to treatment of the disorder.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
healthautismresearchstudystanford university
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY
Elementary school teacher includes students in wedding
Couple says kids were taken away over low IQ scores
SPONSORED: VIDEO CHAT: AARP - Digital help for caregivers
Drool-worthy things to cook in a waffle iron
Two-year-old fist-bumps fellow passengers
More family
HEALTH & FITNESS
Comic-Con superheroes bring smiles to sick kids
Glitter-filled iPhone cases blamed for skin blisters, burns
Turner fights to partner with Planned Parenthood
Study: Birth season can affect personality, health
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Barge free after getting stuck at mouth of ship channel
Baytown ambulance flips over in collision with vehicle
Woman in court after common-law husband's slaying
Teen fighting for her life after being hit by pick-up
Man shot in the eye during chaos outside downtown club
WATCH: TV anchors jolted by quake mid-newscast
NAACP travel warning issued throughout Missouri
Workers trapped on Alaska fishing boat now home
Show More
Police looking for missing man last seen in N. Houston
Scattered downpours to drop more rain today
Deputies: Car traveling 140 mph before crash along N Fwy
JOBS: Hiring fair today with Houston employers
Customers caught on camera trashing Chick-fil-A
More News
Top Video
NAACP travel warning issued throughout Missouri
Sisters overcome with joy at surprise adoption
WATCH: TV anchors jolted by quake mid-newscast
Teen fighting for her life after being hit by pick-up
More Video