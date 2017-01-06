PROMISEABC13

Promise ABC13


010715-ktrk-ReTCH-Promo-vid

010616-ktrk-TCH-vid

As recognized leaders in the Communities we serve, ABC13 and Texas Children's Hospital will work together once again in an annual campaign designed to support Texas Children's mission. In 2016 we matched $100,000 that you donated to the cause! This year we are certain that we can meet that goal yet again with your help. Together we can create a healthier future for children and women by ensuring Texas Children's Hospital has the means to continue leading in patient care, education and research!

Watch ABC13 select weekdays at 6pm (and check this page often), for weekly stories featuring amazing victories and breakthroughs in pediatric health care at Texas Children's Hospital.

Donate NOW through November 27, 2017, and ABC13 Houston will match individual donations to Promise: The Campaign for Texas Children's Hospital, dollar for dollar up to $100,000! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to double your gift and change the lives of children in our community and beyond!




After a roller coaster of a year, a young patient at Texas Children's has beat a rare form of cancer.

Babies in the Texas Children's NICU are getting tiny hair bows and bow ties, just in time for the holidays.

Young patient beats rare cancer at Texas Children's
Small gifts lift spirits of tiny Texas Children's patients
