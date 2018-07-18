HEALTH & FITNESS

Pregnant women suffering more heart attacks, according to new study

EMBED </>More Videos

Study says more pregnant women are suffering heart attacks (KTRK)

By
A new study reveals more pregnant women are suffering heart attacks.

Researchers at NYU School of Medicine found the risk rose 25 percent from 2002 to 2014.

The research suggests that one possible reason is because women are having children later in life.

Researchers also say an increase in obesity and diabetes is adding to the risk of heart attacks.

Medical experts encourage women to know their risk factors for heart disease before they decide to get pregnant, but note that the risk of a heart attack during pregnancy still remains rare.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthheart attackheart healthwomen and healthwomen and heart diseasepregnancy
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Where your child can get free vaccinations this month
Woman faced with terminal cancer and possible deportation
West Nile Virus confirmed in Sugar Land neighborhood
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400
Doctors: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News