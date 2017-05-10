HEALTH & FITNESS

Pregnant woman postpones brain surgery to protect baby

EMBED </>More Videos

A mother delayed her brain surgery to ensure the safety of her unborn child. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A mother who delayed her brain surgery to ensure the safety of her unborn child urges other moms to appreciate the simple moments with family.

"Valuing family is really, really important, and I think being able to spend quality time is so much more important than I ever thought it could be," Danielle Endres said.

Endres was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2012. Four days before her scheduled surgery, she found out she was pregnant.

"I knew that was gonna mean some pretty big things with this surgery. I didn't know if it was safe for me to have a baby. I didn't know if I would make it all the way through, didn't know if my baby would be normal, if she would be stillborn, what would be the case," Endres said.

Her doctor, Roc Chen, neurosurgeon with Memorial Hermann Mischer Neuroscience Institute and UTHealth, said they decided to postpone the surgery.

"It was a balance between how are we gonna keep mother safe and at the same time keep baby safe," Dr. Chen said. "It was a really brave decision. For us, we do our best to help, but as a mother, ultimately, it's her decision."

Emaline, 3 years old now, is perfectly healthy. Endres had the brain surgery a few months after giving birth.

"We're very lucky," Richard Endres said. "There are a lot of things that could have gone wrong but it kind of worked out."

Danielle wears a hearing aid now and has a little more trouble balancing while walking. Her next challenge -- balancing family life.

"Being a busy mom, you know, you don't get a handbook of 'ok, here's how you can be a good mom,'" Endres said. "That would be great."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthsurgerypregnancypregnant womansocietyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
90 students told to stay home amid chickenpox outbreak
Study: Low heart rate linked to stalking
Kimmel calls on lawmakers to cover pre-existing conditions
Facts about mental health
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: HPD officer relieved of duty after DWI charge
Look familiar? Women accused of robbing 5 banks in area
Suspect rams stolen truck into home, rams patrol car
Haverstock Hills shooting suspect arrested in Fla.
Firing of FBI director latest twitter battleground for Trump
Lack of regulation, reporting has led to disasters
Waller HS student arrested after bringing gun to school
Show More
Mom gives birth to 13-pound baby
Teacher fired after hijab is ripped off student's head
Man arrested for attacking elderly women in Harris Co.
Startup affordably outfits the fashionably fabulous
DeVos booed speaking at historically black university
More News
Top Video
Suspect rams stolen truck into home, rams patrol car
Look familiar? Women accused of robbing 5 banks in area
EXCLUSIVE: HPD officer relieved of duty after DWI charge
Startup affordably outfits the fashionably fabulous
More Video