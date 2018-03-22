HEALTH & FITNESS

Pollen problems? 3rd week of March is historically the peak of oak pollen season

Tree pollen is extreme (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We are in the thick of oak pollen season here in Houston, and Wednesday's count came in at 2,767 parts per cubic meter of air. That's over 2,000 pollen particles in an area roughly the size of your washing machine and dryer. The highest of which is oak, around 2,300.

When you include other trees, the count topped 5,244, the highest in over five years. Anything over 1,500 is considered "extremely heavy."
Pollen allergies tend to be worse in the spring.



Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this third week in March is historically the peak of oak pollen season, and the count should come down significantly by Easter weekend with showers and storms next week helping to wash the pollen away.

Your sneezes, coughs and sniffles may have started sooner than ever before this year thanks to an early spring allergy season that may wreak havoc on your health.

