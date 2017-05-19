They look like the well-known candy, SweeTARTS. They even have the familiar logo.
The pills are actually a mix of Xanax and SweeTARTS called, "Xanie Tarts".
Apparently, the candy's appearance is not changed by this process.
Xanax is a prescription drug prescribed for anxiety disorders, but may have side effects that include drowsiness, slurred speech and memory problems, among others.
The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office in Indiana posted on Facebook a warning to parents about the drug. They say they're very concerned that someone might overdose if they eat the candy unaware that it has been laced with drugs.
