Parents across the country are being warned of a new trend involving candy flavored prescription pills infiltrating high schools.They look like the well-known candy, SweeTARTS. They even have the familiar logo.The pills are actually a mix of Xanax and SweeTARTS called, "Xanie Tarts".Apparently, the candy's appearance is not changed by this process.Xanax is a prescription drug prescribed for anxiety disorders, but may have side effects that include drowsiness, slurred speech and memory problems, among others.The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office in Indiana posted on Facebook a warning to parents about the drug. They say they're very concerned that someone might overdose if they eat the candy unaware that it has been laced with drugs.