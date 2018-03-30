HEALTH & FITNESS

Health officials discuss potential disease exposure at clinics in Galveston County

Officials discuss potential disease exposure at clinics in Galveston County. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Galveston Health District will finally talk about the clinic where thousands of patients are being told to get tested over the possible spread of Hepatitis.

The health district will hold a news conference about the problems at Coastal Health and Wellness in Galveston County starting at 2 p.m.

Investigators found dirty brushes and poorly maintained equipment throughout the facility.

"They saw things where there were some dirty brushes in the cleaning area. They saw in the area where they were supposed to be cleaning them really didn't allow them to properly clean the material. They found equipment that they couldn't tell had been maintained. They found some rust on some of the equipment had been sterilized," said Dr. Phillip Keiser, with the Galveston County Health District.


Officials say if you had dental services at the clinic in the last three years and think you may have been exposed, you can go in and be tested at the health district for free.

RELATED: Galveston County clinics' dirty equipment at center of potential disease exposure

The Galveston County Health District said poor sterilization procedures led to the potential disease exposure crisis at Coastal Health and Wellness.

Related Topics:
healthhealth careinfectiondentist
