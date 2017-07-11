New technology allows parents to monitor NICU infants online

A new technology is allowing parents to check on their newborn in NICU even if they are not at the hospital.The secure camera system, also known as "Nic-View," are positioned over a newborn's crib. Parents and family receive log-in information, which allows them to look at their infant any time of the day.Jennifer Do and Randy Nguyen's son was born at 29 weeks. He has been in the NICU for the first few weeks of his life. The cameras at Children's Memorial Hermann-Memorial City help keep them connected."It's not a replacement for being here, it's kind of an enhancement," Nguyen said. "You can't be here all the time."Medical staff said the cameras are a great way for relieving stress for new parents.Hospital officials said they have had family members log-in from nine different states and five different countries.