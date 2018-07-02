HEALTH & FITNESS

New diving school Gulf Coast Scuba debuts in Upper Kirby

By Hoodline
Have you always wanted to learn how to scuba dive? A new diving school has you covered. The new addition to the Upper Kirby area, called Gulf Coast Scuba, is located at 3206 Mercer St.

It teaches both recreational and technical diving courses, led by a staff of award-wining PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) members. Its most popular classes, according to its site, include the Open Water Course for beginners; Advanced Open Water, which can increase your depth rating to 100 feet; and Rescue Diver, which teaches techniques to rescue yourself and others.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new scuba diving school is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Peter G., who was the first Yelper to review the business on June 12, wrote, "Was the best class I've taken. I made it my local dive shop. They have everything from beginner courses to very advanced courses. My next step is learning how to cave dive."

Yelper William S. added, "I took my advanced open water with Aiar. He really knows how to get people confident, comfortable and safe underwater."

Head on over to check it out: Gulf Coast Scuba is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
