HEALTH & FITNESS

New diet book claims coffee can help weight loss

EMBED </>More Videos

New diet book claims coffee can help weight loss (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A new diet book claims coffee is the new red wine, and it's helping some java-lovers lose weight.

Americans drink an average of three cups of coffee each day, spending more than $13 billion on brews each year.

A new book, "The Coffee Lover's Diet," claims to help shed the pounds. The author, who is also a doctor, recommends adding several cups a day to a low-calorie balanced diet.

"First of all, it's gonna increase your metabolism a little bit. You know, you'll burn 100 or so more calories with the caffeine. It does help to sort of take fat out and use it during exercise. It does improve the intensity that you can exercise at," said Dr. Bob Arnot.

Experts caution if too much coffee makes you stressed, anxious or sends your heart racing, scale back or switch to decaf.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthfoodcoffeedietHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Simple ways to tick-proof your backyard
Food-sniffers gain more weight, study says
Easy ways get your cardio in at home
Don't try this at home: DIY sunscreen
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Large fire erupts at South Houston warehouse
Thieves slam truck into store and grab safe
Tupac letter reveals why he broke up with Madonna
Slight chance of afternoon storms
Neighbor accused of killing man over dog droppings
Hobby Lobby to pay fine for illegal smuggling
Texas City commissioner not resigning after fatal crash
Show More
Surveillance video captures pit bull attack young boy
Montana rattled by late night magnitude 5.8 earthquake
Toddler forced to sit on mom's lap for 3.5 hour flight
Rep. Scalise readmitted to intensive care
Food-sniffers gain more weight, study says
More News
Top Video
Tupac letter reveals why he broke up with Madonna
Police: Man threatened to kill nun as she prayed
Neighbor accused of killing man over dog droppings
Hobby Lobby to pay fine for illegal smuggling
More Video