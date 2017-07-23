Musician plays guitar during brain surgery

Surgeons got a concert while performing brain surgery on a musician in India on Thursday.Abhisek Prasad, 37, was strumming away on the guitar during the surgery to correct muscle spasms in his hand.Doctors say he was suffering from a neurological condition called Musical Dystonia. That means his fingers would get stuck whenever he played the guitar.Prasad was fully awake for the 7-hour procedure, playing the instrument to help doctors find the problem areas.He is expecting to release his first album next year.