Musician plays guitar during brain surgery

Surgeons got a concert while performing brain surgery on a musician in India.

Surgeons got a concert while performing brain surgery on a musician in India on Thursday.

Abhisek Prasad, 37, was strumming away on the guitar during the surgery to correct muscle spasms in his hand.

Doctors say he was suffering from a neurological condition called Musical Dystonia. That means his fingers would get stuck whenever he played the guitar.

Prasad was fully awake for the 7-hour procedure, playing the instrument to help doctors find the problem areas.

He is expecting to release his first album next year.

