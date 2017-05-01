HEALTH & FITNESS

Researchers say picking your nose is healthy for your teeth

EMBED </>More News Videos

Researchers said the mucus in your nose is full of good bacteria. (Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Parents might need to change their minds when telling their children to stop picking their nose.

Researchers said it's actually good for them. According to the National Center of Biotechnology Information, the stuff inside your nose is full of good bacteria that helps your teeth.

Researchers are now looking to make a synthetic mucus which could be a key ingredient in chewing gum or toothpaste.

RELATED: Clear coffee product vows not to tarnish your teeth

EMBED More News Videos

The makers of CLR CFF says it's everything you love about coffee, without the teeth stains

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthdentist
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
New prescription for MS sufferers: get moving!
DEA, HPD collecting unwanted prescriptions today
Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines returns home after surgery
'Plastic bag' womb could help keep premature babies alive
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Who is going to headline Citgo's Freedom Over Texas 2017?
Family: Masked suspects kill man during home invasion
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
Baby taken for ride in stolen car reunited with family
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
Man charged with killing girlfriend in front of her kids
Wrong-way crash sparks massive tanker explosion
Show More
Vehicle hit by train in Sugar Land
Officials plan to move I-45 downtown to help traffic
Battle of I-10: James Harden vs. Kawhi Leonard
Celebrate with birthday freebies in May!
Twin toddlers get ticketed by NYPD
More News
Top Video
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
Who is going to headline Citgo's Freedom Over Texas 2017?
Baby taken for ride in stolen car reunited with family
Vehicle hit by train in Sugar Land
More Video