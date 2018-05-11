  • LIVE VIDEO Clara Harris leaves prison after 15 years
HEALTH & FITNESS

Mother donates part of liver to save her daughter's life

EMBED </>More Videos

Arnela Hadzic's partial liver transplant was not only unique because it was from a living donor, but also because the donor was her mom. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO, Illinois --
An Illinois woman received a life-saving gift and will celebrate a special Mother's Day with her donor.

Arnela Hadzic, 21, has a rare liver disease. She received a transplant from a deceased donor when she was 7 years old, but it was failing. So two weeks ago, she received a partial liver from a living donor at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

"The liver is the only organ in the body that can truly regenerate," said Dr. Michael Abecassis, Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

"This time I feel my recovery is a lot quicker," Hadzic said.

Hadzic's transplant was not only unique because it was from a living donor, but because the donor was her mom.

"It was the best gift anyone could give you, another chance of life," she said.

"I've been watching her for a few months suffering and I couldn't watch that any more so I asked to be tested," said Suada Hadzic, "Luckily everything was good. Now I'm the happiest mother in the world."

Arnela's mother is recovering from her donor surgery. She is in pain physically, but she says emotional her pain is lifted.

"When I see her wake up so happy and she doesn't have that jaundice and she feels better than me, it makes me cry," she said.

This Mother's Day, the Hadzics have much to celebrate.

"Just enjoy with my family. Enjoy every second. I don't need nothing. I just need them around me," Suada Hadzic said.

Dr. Abecassis said many people die waiting for transplants. He said the liver can regenerate in just two to three months for the donor and recipient.

While the risks for any surgery are real, he says more people can be good candidates for living donation.

The Hadzics hope others will consider being living donors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthorgan donationsu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Ice Bucket Challenge co-creator who lost voice to ALS gets it back
EpiPen shortage: What you need to know
Army soldier gets ear grown inside arm for transplant
Telemedicine becoming more available to patients
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
WAITING FOR FREEDOM: Clara Harris to be released from prison
CLARA HARRIS: Wife who fatally ran over cheating husband
Kids present in home when dad was killed during family fight
Fiery wreck blocks I-10 eastbound near Woods
Katy ISD superintendent resigns in face of 'smear campaign'
Houston's worst accident happened 41 years ago today
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
PHOTOS: Let's play a game of 'Match the mom'
Show More
Missing 12-year-old girl located in SW Houston
Man charged with resisting arrest now suing for excessive force
Army soldier gets ear grown inside arm for transplant
Suspected drunk driver slams into 2 light poles on highway
MASS SHOOTING: 7 people, including 4 children killed in Australia
More News