Montgomery County mosquito tests positive for West Nile Virus

Here are 5 do's and don'ts of avoiding mosquito bites (KTRK)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
A single mosquito in Montgomery County has tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to local officials.

Mosquito bite prevention is key to stopping the spread of West Nile Virus. Insect repellants that contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535 and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products are said to be the most effective in preventing mosquito bites.

Symptoms of West Nile, which is most commonly spread by mosquitos, include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and occasionally swollen lymph glands or a skin rash. More severe cases are characterized by high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures and paralysis.

Symptoms typically appear between three and 14 days after infection. Those who think they are infected with West Nile Virus should seek medical attention immediately.

