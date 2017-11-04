Houstonians are taking to the streets this morning in a stand against lung cancer, and they've got some serious star power by their side.Eric Stonestreet, star of ABC's hit comedy "Modern Family," is appearing at the Lung Cancer Alliance's Lung Love Walk in Houston.Stonestreet is an ambassador for the campaign and an advocate for lung cancer research. His own mother faced two battles with cancer, with Stonestreet acting as her caregiver.Event organizers hope the walk will raise awareness for lung cancer and the strides being made in the fight against this terrible disease.The Lung Cancer Alliance says cancer incident rates are increasing worldwide. It is the second leading cause of death in Texas.Organizers say fighting cancer requires advancements in research, such as immuno-oncology, which seeks to harness the body's own immune system to help identify and attack cancer cells.You can learn more about the Lung Cancer Alliance and their campaign at