Micellar water could be the answer to your skin care woes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Every now and then, dermatologist Dr. Rana Mays at Houston Skin Associates gets excited about a skin product.
The product she's excited about now is micellar water, a new type of cleanser.
"It consists of tiny balls of cleansing oil called micelles that are suspended in soft water," Dr. Mays explained.
"The micelles work like magnets. They really draw out the impurities of the skin, but the nice thing about it is that because of that soft water suspension, it's really gentle on the skin," she added.
Micellar water washes the face and removes makeup without the use of water.
"I was a little skeptical at first," Niki Campbell said after trying the product for the first time.
Ariel Gonzalez was also skeptical.
"I do have really dry, sensitive skin, so with certain products, I can break out," she said.
Despite some ambivalence, both women gave micellar water a try for three weeks.
"I loved it. To actually just put it on the pad and cleanse my face without water before and after -- I thought it was really awesome," said Campbell.
"I really like this...You really don't need to use much. A little goes a long way," remarked Gonzalez.
While micellar water works on all skin types, Dr. Mays likes it best for dry skin.
"It's really nice for people with sensitive or rosacea-prone skin to cleanse their face," Dr. Mays said.
It comes in a towelette form, but the liquid form is most popular and lasts longer. You can find high-end micellar waters and drug store brands, something Campbell is happy about.
"Coming from someone who has tried it all, I actually love the fact that it's only $10. You don't use much, so you get even more bang for your buck," Campbell said.
Dr. Mays said micellar water can technically replace using a traditional cleanser, but she still recommends washing your face at least once daily with a gentle cleanser and water.
Garnier, L'Oreal, Lancome and La Roche Posay all offer micellar water products.
SEE ALSO: Household remedies that could save your skin in a pinch
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff